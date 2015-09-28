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Dieter Schäfer
dieterschaefer
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boats on river during daytime
Sailing along the canyon
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 28, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, FinePix J27 J28 J29
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
calm
boat
valley
cliff
holidays
stream
canyon
wild
boats
fjord
cliffs
gorge
turqoise
passage
gorges du verdon
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