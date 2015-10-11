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Jeremy Goldberg
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boats dock near city
View of Monaco
A map marker
Monaco
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 11, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7R
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
sea
architecture
grey
morning
europe
town
port
boats
dock
marina
harbor
daylight
sailboats
seaport
docklands
monaco
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