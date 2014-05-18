Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Sarah Crutchfield
sarahcrutchfield
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
,
Wallpapers
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
boat inside of water cave
Mouth of the cave
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 18, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
sea
blue
desktop wallpapers
purple
lake
waves
boat
wallpapers
horizon
rocks
cave
cave wallpaper
rocky
cove
desktop backgrounds
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20