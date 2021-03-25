Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ajit Paul Abraham
@ajitonunsplash
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kerala, India
Published on
March 25, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
kerala
india
plant
blossom
Flower Images
geranium
petal
Creative Commons images
Related collections
woman
189 photos
· Curated by MA WENJUAN
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
Life Aquatic
501 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
outdoor
sea
HD Grey Wallpapers
Posed & Poised
76 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
HD Grey Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
plant