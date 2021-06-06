Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Christian Holzinger
@pixelatelier
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
3 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
monstera
pottery
jar
vase
Flower Images
blossom
Free pictures
Related collections
Powerful Women
302 photos
· Curated by Malvestida Magazine
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
Floral Beauty
327 photos
· Curated by Chloe Urban
HD Floral Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
Minimalism
93 photos
· Curated by Alex Holyoake
minimalism
building
HD Windows Wallpapers