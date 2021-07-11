Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Vladimir Vinogradov
@osobist
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 11, 2021
Canon EOS 800D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
moss
Tree Images & Pictures
conifer
spruce
vegetation
pine
Backgrounds
Related collections
Flowers with Black Background
172 photos
· Curated by Mahdi Shakhesi
HQ Background Images
HD Black Wallpapers
Flower Images
Collection #44: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
Cloud Pictures & Images
Brown Backgrounds
outdoor
Water
253 photos
· Curated by Abigail Naidu
HD Water Wallpapers
wafe
outdoor