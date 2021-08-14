Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Erik Mclean
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 15, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
automobile
vehicle
transportation
Car Images & Pictures
bumper
pickup truck
truck
wheel
machine
offroad
People Images & Pictures
human
tire
Free stock photos
Related collections
Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic
1,138 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
covid-19
pandemic
coronavirus
Shades of White
74 photos
· Curated by Ben Gillbanks
HD White Wallpapers
HD Windows Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Long empty roads
29 photos
· Curated by Tim Gouw
empty
road
highway