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Harshal S. Hirve
harshalhirve
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blue train near high-rise buildings under gray sky at daytime
A day in the city in Dubai
A map marker
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 25, 2015 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
city
building
cars
architecture
road
grey
train
buildings
urban
cityscape
skyline
skyscraper
lines
city landscape
dubai
united arab emirates
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