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Vicky Gu
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blue teacup with latte form of heart
Coffee and a sweet snack
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 10, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D750
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
coffee
restaurant
cake
table
bar
breakfast
drink
cup
donut
latte
pastry
mug
beverage
jar
coffeshop
saucer
coffee cup
meal
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