When you think of the Mekong Delta, you think of the incredible shots which show people floating down seemingly abandoned river ways, between high palm leaves and dense forrest. When we arrived at the Mekong Delta, we were expecting our experience to be that out of the Instagram shots. However, we were faced with the most chaotic waterway I had every seen. This shot shows the side to the Mekong Delta which doesn’t get shared on social media.
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20