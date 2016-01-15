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Miguel A Amutio
amutiomi
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blue rope knot
Mundaka rope
A map marker
Mundaka, Spain
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 15, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X30
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
blue
green
white
lake
sand
boat
ship
brown
line
rope
tie
knot
nautical
rope knot
fastener
spain
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