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Zoran Zonde Stojanovski
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blue ocean water near rock formation
Lefkada beach
A map marker
Lefkada, Greece
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Published on
November 12, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sea
clouds
cloud
grey
sand
rock
stone
surf
cliff
seaside
seashore
shore
greece
lefkada
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