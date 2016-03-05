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yucar studios
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blue ocean water during daytime
Avşa Adası horizon
A map marker
Avşa Adası, Turkey
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 5, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
texture
sea
blue
summer
ocean wallpaper
gradient
grey
calm
peace
horizon
ocean background
ripple
seascape
clean water
isolated
turkey
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