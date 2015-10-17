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manu schwendener
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blue ocean
calm
A map marker
Frederikssund, Denmark
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Published on
October 17, 2015 (UTC)
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NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D80
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
background
texture
sea
blue
outdoor
gradient
lake
calm
ripple
loneliness
blue water
tranquility
deep
denmark
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