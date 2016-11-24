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Scott Webb
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blue number 1 ornament hung on Christmas tree
First Christmas
A map marker
London, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 24, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D300
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
christmas
christmas tree
holiday
ribbon
decoration
xmas
one
ornament
evergreen
needles
london
plant
phone
canada
mobile phone
electronics
cell phone
fir
conifer
abies
High resolution images
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