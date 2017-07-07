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Pauline Jurkevicius
paulinejurkevicius
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blue leafed flower with green leaves
Lily of the Nile up close
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 7, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 1100D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
green
plant
purple
blur
bokeh
macro
close up
purple flowers
blossom
flora
geranium
agapanthus
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