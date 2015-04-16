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Michael Baird
mikebaird
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blue hummingbird flying
Hummingbird in Flight
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Published on
April 16, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
blue
bird
animals
wildlife
grey
birds
flight
hummingbird
movement
outdoors
feather
motion
wings
flying
wing
humming bird
beak
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