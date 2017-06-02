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Scott Webb
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blue glass walled building under white skies
🐦
A map marker
Toronto, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 2, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
bird
architecture
pattern
grey
window
glass
urban
looking up
facade
detail
architectural
look up
canada
toronto
office building
outdoors
tower
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