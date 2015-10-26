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Dominik Lange
the_real_napster
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Featured in
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Animals
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blue bird perch on brown tree
Blue Parrot
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Published on
October 26, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, NEX-5R
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
blue
bird
green
animal wallpaper
wildlife
parrot
bird wallpaper
bokeh
feather
zoo
branch
feathers
exotic
blue parrot
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