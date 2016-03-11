Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Tirza van Dijk
tirzavandijk
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
,
Current Events
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
blue Android smartphone on gray laptop computer
Cellphone Skype on laptop
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 11, 2016 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
laptop
computer
mac
social media
phone
apple
iphone
red
mobile phone
macbook
keyboard
smartphone
mobile
blur
bokeh
screen
app
cell phone
skype
electronics
Creative Commons images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20