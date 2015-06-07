Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Anna Hamilton
lovingdreamer
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
blue and white striped crossbody bag near book and sunglasses on sea dock during daytime
White and blue handbag
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 7, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sea
fashion
sun
grey
lake
reading
sand
holiday
glasses
sunglasses
style
outdoors
dock
pier
sun glasses
free time
enjoying
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20