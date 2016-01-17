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blue and gray swing and green pineapple fruit
pineapple in a swing
A map marker
White Oaks Park, London, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 17, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7M2
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
architecture
fruit
grass
grey
park
sand
buildings
urban
apartment
healthy
pineapple
chain
organic
swing
play park
sandpit
london
canada
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