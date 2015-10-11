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Marco D'Emilia
mdemilia
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blue and black suit attire
Walking Through Waterloo
A map marker
Waterloo, London, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 11, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X100T
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
man
people
black
street
eye
europe
urban
walking
male
style
tattoo
back
sidewalk
pavement
pedestrian
bald
looking out
bald head
london
High resolution images
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