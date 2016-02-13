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Francesca Saraco
fransaraco
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blue 404 concrete building with coconut trees in frontt
Blue hotel building
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 13, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
house
blue
architecture
hotel
trees
design
window
miami
palm tree
florida
palm
miami beach
art deco
404
southwest
art deco architecture
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