Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Joe Beck
joebeck
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
black wooden stairway covered with fog
Descent Into The Mist
A map marker
Mt Washington
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 2, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
halloween
cloud
wood
grey
bridge
fog
wind
stairs
stair
boardwalk
railing
nowhere
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20