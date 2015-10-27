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Wil Stewart
wilstewart3
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black wood gate
The Getty
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The Getty, Los Angeles, United States
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Published on
October 27, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-6000
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flowers
black
architecture
clouds
garden
trees
park
view
screen
fence
iron
courtyard
sony
obstacles
getty
vsco
labyrint
los angeles
united states
the getty
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