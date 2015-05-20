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Matt Lee
mattlee
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black trees on brown grass field under white cloudy sky at daytime
Trees in the orange grass
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 20, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 40D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
clouds
trees
grass
red
field
tall grass
reaching
wild nature
shrub
plant
grassland
outdoors
flora
savanna
oak
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