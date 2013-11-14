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Noel Lopez
noellopez
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black tree on dessert
Hilly pasture
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 14, 2013 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
road
clouds
trees
grey
cow
path
countryside
hills
cattle
fields
dirt road
plains
sepia
muted
grazing
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