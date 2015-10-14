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Firasat Durrani
firasat
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black tree
Winter Symmetry
A map marker
Pampore
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 14, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
outdoor
snow
trees
white
wood
grey
field
kashmir
fog
cold
contrast
dead
symmetry
dead tree
gloomy
symmetrical
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