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Anthony DELANOIX
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black tower during night time
New York cityscape
A map marker
New York, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 11, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
architecture
clouds
night
cloud
grey
buildings
storm
cityscape
office building
skyline
skyscraper
structure
tower
evening
dusk
cloudy
twilight
one world trade center
Backgrounds
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