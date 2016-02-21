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Dmitry Ratushny
ratushny
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black text reflect on eyeglasses
Through the reading glasses
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 21, 2016 (UTC)
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NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
background
dark
black
books
paper
grey
reading
text
glasses
words
macro
print
page
volume
optical
optician
magnify
spectacles
cyrillic
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