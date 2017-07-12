Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Quilia
heyquilia
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
black telecaster guitar with case
Vintage Gibson Les Paul
A map marker
Las Vegas, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 12, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X100T
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
music
vintage
grey
guitar
band
electric guitar
boots
instrument
gibson
human
clothing
las vegas
shoe
apparel
united states
musical instrument
footwear
leisure activities
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20