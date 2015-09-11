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Clark Street Mercantile
mercantile
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black suit jacket hang on wall
Art hanging in wood building
A map marker
Clark Street Mercantile, Montréal, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 11, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7R
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
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art
books
book
plant
table
brown
shirt
picture
store
suit
inventory
frames
nostalgic
pictures
hipster
forgotten
sideboard
satchel
collectables
PNG images
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