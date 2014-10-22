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Michael Hirsch
hirsch
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black stone on shoreline
Small rock on the beach
A map marker
14700 Redwood Hwy, Klamath, CA 95548, USA, United States
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Published on
October 22, 2014 (UTC)
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Apple, iPhone 5s
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sea
grey
peace
sand
waves
alone
focus
rock
wave
peaceful
tranquility
shore
tranquil
pebble
usa
united states
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