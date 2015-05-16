Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Miguel A Ramirez
migrac
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
black steel tower photography
Watch tower gray sky
A map marker
Alcatraz Island, San Francisco, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 16, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
blue
architecture
grey
metal
prison
stairs
spotlight
tower
stair
observation
watch tower
lookout
spiral stairs
guard rail
san francisco
united states
alcatraz island
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20