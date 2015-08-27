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Felipe Benoit Photography
felipegraphy
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black steel bucket
Wine bar
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 27, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
wine
glass
bar
yellow
drink
madrid
glasses
alcohol
bottle
drinks
bokeh
glow
liquor
resturant
bottles
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