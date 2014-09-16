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black smartphone near stone, mouse, and plant pot
mouse and iphone on a desk
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 16, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-Pro1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
desktop
office
technology
plant
apple
iphone
grey
working
keyboard
studio
workspace
mouse
screen
moody
letters
pot
imac
work station
domestic
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