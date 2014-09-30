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Jonathan Velasquez
jonathanvez
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black smartphone beside brown leather bag
Working At A Restaurant
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 30, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
technology
business
fashion
book
work
phone
wood
grey
table
mobile phone
minimal
style
cell phone
intelligence
decor
flat lay
briefcase
flip phone
hipster
condiments
HD Wallpapers
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