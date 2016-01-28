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Sergi Ferrete
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black ski lift
cable car silhouette
A map marker
Barcelona, Spain
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 28, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D50
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
people
sunset
sunrise
sun
barcelona
brown
silhouette
rider
cable
lift
ride
gondola
cable car
elevated
spain
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