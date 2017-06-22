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Yeshi Kangrang
omgitsyeshi
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black skateboard on black asphalt road under gray cloudy sky during daytime
This is joy, this is summer.
A map marker
Etobicoke, Toronto, Canada
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Published on
June 22, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
road
beauty
orange
yellow
lines
skate
leading lines
wheels
car
sports car
sport
sports
canada
vehicle
toronto
transportation
highway
outdoors
automobile
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