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Patrick Hendry
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black short coat medium dog with red and black shirt on gray rock
Patrick Hendry - Yuki Squat
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 25, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5DS
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
dog
hiking
adventure
backpacking
animal
human
clothing
pet
apparel
mammal
canine
vest
police dog
hound
lifejacket
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