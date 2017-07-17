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Yoel J Gonzalez
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black road near mountain and trees
Misty Forest
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 17, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
dark
outdoor
rain
trees
street
grey
san francisco
fog
california
cloudy
nikon
road
weather
countryside
outdoors
mist
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