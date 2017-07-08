Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Nik
helloimnik
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
black Polaroid land camera
Charity shop find level 11.
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 8, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, PowerShot S90
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
technology
white background
photography
camera
grey
polaroid
photos
film camera
old camera
retro tech
analogue
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20