Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Connor Hancovsky
chanco
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
black Nikon zoom lens on brown wooden surface
Photography lens and cap
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 13, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
black
photography
wood
camera
table
shadow
blur
bokeh
close up
cap
camera lens
lens
equipment
nikon
lense
floorboards
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20