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Shawn Appel
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black mountain with flowing lava at nighttime
Powerful Reminder
A map marker
Mount Etna, Italy
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Published on
June 9, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
cloud
orange
red
beautiful
smoke
volcano
lava
danger
long exposure
etna
eruption
forces
volcan
fire
italy
mount etna
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