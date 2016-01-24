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Nafinia Putra
nputra
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black kitchen appliance on kitchen island with pendant lights
Vintage coffee shop counter
A map marker
Bintaro, Indonesia
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 24, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X100S
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
restaurant
kitchen
cafe
vintage
grey
breakfast
chair
drink
shop
lunch
light bulb
lightbulb
barista
brick
waiter
decoration
waitress
hipster
drawer
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