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Kelly Sikkema
kellysikkema
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black helicopter flying under cloudy sky during daytime
Watching from the Sky
A map marker
Brookline, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 17, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
dark
clouds
grey
reflection
flight
windows
monochrome
helicopter
air
surveillance
animal
bird
airplane
vehicle
silhouette
transportation
aircraft
united states
flying
Royalty-free images
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