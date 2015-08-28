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black framed Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses on top of book
Beach Table Da Nang
A map marker
Da Nang, Vietnam
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 28, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 600D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
travel
sea
summer
books
beach wallpaper
grey
reading
summer wallpaper
beach background
smile
vacation
travel wallpaper
sunshine
tropical
sunglasses
relaxation
umbrella
summer background
novel
Historical images
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