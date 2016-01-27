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Dayne Topkin
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black framed panto-style eyeglasses beside black ballpoint pen
Musician’s desktop
A map marker
Savoy, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 27, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 600D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
grey
glasses
music studio
orchestra
musician
author
song
black & white
symphony
sheet
music teacher
music lesson
pentagram
composer
old music
writing music
music student
black pen
united states
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