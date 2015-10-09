Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Mari Helin
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
black-framed eyeglasses on white printing paper
Reading glasses
A map marker
Pirkkala, Suomi
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 9, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 450D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
paper
book
study
grey
reading
glass
glasses
sign
contract
open book
think
print
see
read
glasses frame
optical
reading glasses
spectacle
glases
suomi
High resolution images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20